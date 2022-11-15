 | Tue, Nov 15, 2022
Jeff Saturday hiring shakes NFL world

Indianapolis Colts newly hired interim head coach Jeff Saturday won his first game in his new role over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. He received a flood of backlash from the national media for taking the position.

By

Sports

November 15, 2022 - 1:21 PM

Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday gives instructions during the first half of an NFL game against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Sixteen years after a mic’d up Peyton Manning castigated his star center “Quit calling the (bleeping) plays!,” Jeff Saturday called all the right shots in his successful NFL head coaching debut on the Las Vegas Strip.

That included reinserting Matt Ryan as the Colts’ starting quarterback and elevating assistant QBs coach Parks Frazier to offensive play-caller after his shocking hire as Indy’s interim head coach following Jim Irsay’s firing of Frank Reich last week.

The Colts rallied past the Raiders 25-20 two weeks after Saturday, then an ESPN analyst, tweeted that the “Raiders look horrible.”

