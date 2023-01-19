 | Thu, Jan 19, 2023
Jenson Brooksby, Djokovic win in Australia

American Jenson Brooksby and Serbian Novak Djokovic each earned victories on one of the world's biggest stages on Wednesday night. Brooksby was supposed to enter the Australian Open a year ago but came down with COVID-19 the day before he was supposed to fly overseas.

January 19, 2023 - 2:31 PM

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning against Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena during their men's singles match on day two of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne early on Jan. 18, 2023. (Martin Keep/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Oh-so-close to completing a straight-set upset of No. 2 seed Casper Ruud at the Australian Open, Jenson Brooksby frittered away three match points, sat down at a changeover and began yelling at himself.

“How?! How?! God!!”

His face was flush, his emotions unhidden, his game unraveling. Soon enough, that set slipped away, as Ruud’s confidence seemed to surge and Brooksby’s collapse momentarily continued. And then, in a blink, Brooksby was back in charge, taking command immediately in the fourth set along the way to a 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-2 victory over Ruud and a spot in a surprisingly American-filled third round at Melbourne Park.

