Jesús Sanchez, Miami Marlins tackle Royals in 6-1 win

MIAMI (AP) — Luis Arraez singled twice and raised his major league-leading average to .403 as the Miami Marlins beat the Kansas City Royals 6-1 on Wednesday night.

Jesús Sánchez homered, singled twice and had four RBI for the Marlins, who won their sixth straight. The consecutive three-game series sweeps over the Royals and Oakland A’s are the first by the Marlins at home since winning six straight against Washington and Houston in 2008.

“We’re very confident and happy right now,” Sánchez said. “At the end of the day, the most important thing is to win the game. The positive vibe and adrenaline are there.”