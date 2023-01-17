 | Tue, Jan 17, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Jim Harbaugh staying put at Michigan

Harbaugh seems set up for more success, at least in the conference, with All-America running back Blake Corum returning to a backfield with running back Donovan Edwards and quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

By

Sports

January 17, 2023 - 2:49 PM

Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines arrives before the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium on Oct. 29, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Nic Antaya/Getty Images/TNS)

Jim Harbaugh is staying at Michigan, a decision he personally gave the school president to end another round of speculation that he would return to the NFL.

“I just got off the phone with coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines,” University of Michigan President Santa Ono shared on social media Monday. “That is fantastic news that I have communicated with our athletic director Warde Manuel.”

One minute later, Michigan football shared a statement from Harbaugh on Twitter.

Related
January 6, 2023
December 29, 2021
December 2, 2019
July 19, 2019
Most Popular