 | Tue, Sep 27, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Jimmie Johnson retiring from full-time NASCAR

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson is retiring from full-time racing and will turn his focus toward spending time with family.

By

Sports

September 27, 2022 - 2:14 PM

NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson celebrates with fans during driver introductions in 2018. JOSE CARLOS FAJARDO/BAY AREA NEWS GROUP/TNS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson is retiring from full-time racing and will turn his focus toward spending time with family.

He figures his future schedule will include no more than 10 bucket-list events, but the 47-year-old had no idea Monday what that will look like in 2023.

Johnson told The Associated Press he was excited to announce “I’ve got a blank sheet of paper, and we can now see what opportunities exist and start making a calendar.” Carvana has already told Johnson it will back whatever racing he pursues.

Related
January 28, 2022
March 30, 2020
March 13, 2020
November 21, 2019
Most Popular