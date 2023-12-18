 | Mon, Dec 18, 2023
Jingle Bell Jog brings joy to Iola

Runners hit the trails for a 5K run Saturday as part of Iola High School's annual Jingle Bell Jog. The event served as a fundraiser for the IHS cross country program.

December 18, 2023 - 3:06 PM

Crest High School cross country coach Kaitlyn Cummings puts gloves on her daughter Delilah, 3, after Saturday’s Jingle Bell Jog at Iola’s Riverside Park. Delilah and younger brother Clyde, 1½, enjoyed the ride. Mom is training for a half-marathon. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Fourteen brave souls braved a cold and dreary Saturday morning for a 5K Jingle Bell Jog to benefit the Iola High School cross country team. 

Runners began at the football stadium in Riverside Park, went up the Southwind Rail Trail, and headed back again.

From left, Kaden Coltrane, Cole Moyer and Adam Klubeck pose after completing the Jingle Bell Jog in Iola Saturday.Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

The event raised just shy of $400, which will be used to buy clothing and meals for next season’s runners. IHS cross country coach Brit Daugharthy organized the race, which Iola junior Cole Moyer won with a time of 21 minutes, 18 seconds. But with temperatures hovering in the low 40s and the money going to a good cause, every participant left a winner. 

