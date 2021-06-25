 | Fri, Jun 25, 2021
Johnson finds his niche on KU Crew

Humboldt native voted captain for Kansas Jayhawk men’s rowing team

June 25, 2021

Noah Johnson, a standout athlete in several sports at Humboldt High School, is a part of the University of Kansas rowing team. He will be a senior this year at KU. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

In between his relentless academic pursuits, Noah Johnson has taken to the water.

Johnson is entering his senior year at the University of Kansas, where he is working toward dual degrees — one in molecular cellular developmental biology, the other in American sign language and deaf studies.

Noah Johnson shared this photo of the University of Kansas rowing team practicing on the Kansas River. Courtesy photo
Noah Johnson shared this photo of the University of Kansas rowing team practicing on the Kansas River. Courtesy photo
Noah Johnson shared this photo of the University of Kansas rowing team practicing on the Kansas River. Courtesy photo
Noah Johnson shared this photo of the University of Kansas rowing team practicing on the Kansas River. Courtesy photo
Noah Johnson shared this photo of the University of Kansas rowing team practicing on the Kansas River. Courtesy photo
Noah Johnson shared this photo of the University of Kansas rowing team practicing on the Kansas River. Courtesy photo
He’s also taking a number of summer courses, and recently finished taking his Medical College Admission Test (MCAT), necessary to continue his postgraduate studies at KU’s School of Medicine.

