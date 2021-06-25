Johnson finds his niche on KU Crew

In between his relentless academic pursuits, Noah Johnson has taken to the water.

Johnson is entering his senior year at the University of Kansas, where he is working toward dual degrees — one in molecular cellular developmental biology, the other in American sign language and deaf studies.

He’s also taking a number of summer courses, and recently finished taking his Medical College Admission Test (MCAT), necessary to continue his postgraduate studies at KU’s School of Medicine.