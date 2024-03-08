 | Fri, Mar 08, 2024
Jones, Cousins ready to test NFL’s free agency waters

Kansas City's Chris Jones and Minnesota's Kirk Cousins are among the biggest-named free agents free to negotiate deals with other teams starting Monday. Jones is ranked Among the most valuable players on the market.

March 8, 2024 - 2:45 PM

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones celebrates after he recovered a fumble against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 21, 2021. Photo by Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/TNS

Kirk Cousins will be a free agent for the first time since the Vikings gave him the first fully-guaranteed quarterback deal in the NFL. Baker Mayfield is expected to stay put in Tampa Bay. Russell Wilson has to make another move. Joe Flacco could find a new home, too.

The quarterback carousel will start spinning when the NFL’s free agency period opens Monday with the legal tampering period. Players can’t officially sign new deals until the opening of the league’s new year on Wednesday.

While the quarterbacks get much of the attention, many of the best players available play other positions.

