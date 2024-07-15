Joyce takes checkered flag at Humboldt

HUMBOLDT — The Factory Stocks put on quite a show for the Humboldt Speedway crowd Friday.

With 23 entrants vying for the $1,000 grand prize — the largest of the year for that class — the three heat winners, Dallas Joyce, Garrett Vannoster and Joey Richmond, were at the front of the field for the feature.

Joyce, starting in the second row, worked his way past the other two front-liners to win the Home Savings Bank feature race.

Grant Reeves took second, followed by Vannoster, Dylan Allen and Ethan Vance.

Andy Bryant fended off points leader Tyler Kidwell to win the Ray’s Metal Depot USRA B-Mods feature. Kidwell took second, Trett Bailey third, Jackson McGowen fourth and Jacob Ellison Fifth. Ellison — whose feature win was his first of the season, and Bryant were the heat winners.

Also getting his first feature win, in his first appearance at the speedway, was Trent Wilson in the Wilson Automotive Tuner/Mini Stocks.

Wilson prevented a late pass attempt by Clint Haigler to win by a bumper’s length. Haigler was followed by Rick Andres, Travis Bockover and Larry Trester. Dillon Box and Haigler were the heat winners.

Matt Kay, winner of his heat race in the Extrusion Inc. Midwest Modifieds class, also dominated the feature race to get the checkered flag, his second of the year. Tyler Davis was next, followed by Trevor Holman, Dylan Daniels and Clint Drake. Davis and Brad Jarman also won heat races.

The ARMI Contractor’s USRA Modifieds closed out the show with plenty of action.

Henry Chambers was the top dog in the early going until mid-race issues ended his race early. That opened the door for Houston Johnson to grab a repeat victory, and his third of the year.

Paden Phillips finished second, Chase Sigg third, Matt Johnson fourth and Lewis Jackson fifth.

Chambers and Jackson won their respective heat races.

Regular racing resumes this Friday.