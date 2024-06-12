Jr. Legion falls on road

PITTSBURG — Iola’s Junior American Legion squad had a tough go of it Tuesday.

The Post 15 Indians saw host Pittsburg race out with big first innings in both games of their doubleheader. Both ended with 14-1 final scores.

Pittsburg led 5-0 after one inning of the opener before Iola tallied its run in the top of the second. Ty Shaughnessy led off the frame with a single, moved to second on a walk to Brock Michael, and a sacrifice bunt from Franklin Kerr pushed both into scoring position. Brock Peters followed with an RBI grounder.

Shaughnessy led Iola with a pair of singles. Easton Weseloh also singled.

Trevor Tatman pitched, striking out two over three innings.

Pittsburg repeated its early outburst in Game 2, leading 9-0 before scoring in the top of the second. Reed Clift led off with a single, moved to second on a passed ball and scored after Kale Pratt singled and Pittsburg committed an error.

Weseloh, Clift and Pratt had Post 15’s three hits.

Pratt got the starting nod, striking out two over three innings. Clift pitched a hitless inning of relief.

Iola will be at Allen Community College Friday to take on the Lancers, a traveling team of players primarily from Colony, but with standouts from Moran and Yates Center included.