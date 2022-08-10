Jury to hear trial over Kobe Bryant crash photos

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant was one of the most photogenic sports figures in Los Angeles and images of him seen by millions around the world — smiling in victory, grimacing in agony — keep his memory alive.

But some photos of him should never be seen, his widow says, and she’s seeking unspecified millions in compensation for snapshots taken of the NBA star’s corpse that were circulated after he was killed in a helicopter crash with their daughter and seven others in 2020.

Vanessa Bryant’s invasion of privacy trial against the Los Angeles County sheriff’s and fire departments begins Wednesday in a U.S. District Court just over a mile from where Kobe Bryant played most of his career with the Lakers.