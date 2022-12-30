K-State, Alabama extol the virtue of opting in

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — In an age of opt outs in college football, the best NFL prospects for Alabama and Kansas State are opting in at the Sugar Bowl.

Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young and edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. have high-first-round draft grades and could have minimized exposure to injury by sitting out Saturday’s game in the Superdome.

For Kansas State, standout players including running back Deuce Vaughn and defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah are risking their draft stock as well.