K-State Cruises in tourney opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nijel Pack hit five 3-pointers and scored 23 points, Mike McGuirl added 17 and ninth-seeded Kansas State used a pair of big runs to beat eighth-seeded TCU 71-50 in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday night.

Pack also had six rebounds and five assists in a dynamic showing by the freshman as the Wildcats (10-19) advanced to play second-ranked Baylor, the tournament’s No. 1 seed, in the quarterfinal round Thursday.

RJ Nembhard had 11 points and Mike Miles nine to lead the Horned Frogs (12-14), who lost four straight and seven of their last eight to give coach Jamie Dixon his first losing season in 18 years as a college head coach.