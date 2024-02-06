 | Tue, Feb 06, 2024
K-State defeats Jayhawks in overtime

For the second straight season, Kansas State pulled away in overtime to defeat rival Kansas at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats erased an 11-point deficit in doing so.

February 6, 2024 - 2:35 PM

Jerrell Colbert (20) of the Kansas State Wildcats goes up for the opening tip-off against Hunter Dickinson (1) of the Kansas Jayhawks at Bramlage Coliseum on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Manhattan, Kansas. (Peter Aiken/Getty Images/TNS)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Tylor Perry scored eight of his 26 points in overtime and Kansas State beat No. 4 Kansas 75-70 on Monday night in the 300th matchup of their heated rivalry.

“It was a fun environment to be in,” Perry said. “Our fans did a very good job of packing it in and setting the mood for the game. Kansas is obviously a very good basketball team. Everybody was excited to play. I feel that we went out there, we did what we had to do in order to get the win.”

Perry’s 3-pointer with 1:54 left gave the Wildcats a 70-66 lead. Hunter Dickinson’s basket trimmed it to 70-68, but Perry’s two free throws extended the margin back to four.

