 | Mon, Mar 21, 2022
Menu Search Log in

K-State eyes Tang for head coaching position

Kansas State is close to signing Jerome Tang as its next head basketball coach. Tang has spent the past 19 years as an assistant at Baylor.

By

Sports

March 21, 2022 - 2:37 PM

Jerome Tang

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas State has settled on Baylor assistant Jerome Tang to be its next head coach, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday, and a deal is expected to be finished soon to replace the departed Bruce Weber.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract won’t be official until it is signed.

Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor flew to Texas to meet with Tang on Sunday, one day after the top-seeded Bears were bounced from the NCAA Tournament by North Carolina in overtime.

Related
February 10, 2022
December 10, 2020
February 26, 2020
February 4, 2020
Most Popular