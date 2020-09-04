K-State heads into Year 2 under Klieman with high hopes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — One of these days, Kansas State coach Chris Klieman will go through an offseason full of familiarity.

He hasn’t had one yet.

He was hired away from North Dakota State to replace Bill Snyder, the Wildcats’ longtime Hall of Fame coach, and spent his first offseason building a coaching staff while trying to put together a recruiting class. And his second offseason has been an unusual one for everyone in college sports as the coronavirus pandemic grips the nation.