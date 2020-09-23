K-State, KU hope to bounce back

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas and Kansas State had plenty of reasons to believe this season would produce another solid brick for the foundation of their programs, despite spring football being scuttled by the coronavirus and an offseason unlike any other.

Turns out things were crumbling right from the start.

There is still time to put the pieces back together, of course. But the Week 1 lumps taken by the Big 12 rivals at the hands of the Sun Belt — the Jayhawks lost to Coastal Carolina and the Wildcats to Arkansas State — means they head into conference play Saturday with very little momentum and facing a dramatic step up in competition.