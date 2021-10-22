K-State looks to rebound against Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech has won consecutive Big 12 games just once in the past five years, and not during the tenure of third-year coach Matt Wells.

That has been a talking point for the Red Raiders in preparations for Saturday’s visit by Kansas State, which has won nine of the past 10 meetings in the series.

Texas Tech (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) has responded to blowout losses to Texas and TCU with victories against West Virginia and Kansas, both on the road. Kliff Kingsbury’s final season as coach in 2018 was the last time the Red Raiders won two straight in conference.