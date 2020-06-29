K-State players call for boycott

Kansas State football players have taken a strong, unified stand against racism.
Seemingly every member of the Wildcats’ active roster shared a letter on social media Saturday that states they will not “play, practice or meet” until K-State administrators create a policy that will allow a student to be expelled for displaying “openly racist, threatening or disrespectful actions” toward any of their fellow students.
The letter came a day after several student-athletes at K-State threatened to boycott all team activities unless the university took action against a student that posted an insensitive tweet about George Floyd.
