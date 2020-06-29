Menu Search Log in

K-State players call for boycott

Kansas State football players have said they will not play games this season unless a student who posted an insensitive tweet regarding George Floyd on Friday is removed from the university.

June 29, 2020 - 9:20 AM

Kansas State wide receiver Joshua Youngblood (23) picks up yardage against Kansas on November 2, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kan. Photo by Tammy Ljungblad/Kansas City Star/TNS

Kansas State football players have taken a strong, unified stand against racism.

Seemingly every member of the Wildcats’ active roster shared a letter on social media Saturday that states they will not “play, practice or meet” until K-State administrators create a policy that will allow a student to be expelled for displaying “openly racist, threatening or disrespectful actions” toward any of their fellow students.

The letter came a day after several student-athletes at K-State threatened to boycott all team activities unless the university took action against a student that posted an insensitive tweet about George Floyd.

