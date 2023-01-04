 | Wed, Jan 04, 2023
K-State rolls past No. 6 Texas, 116-103

Kansas State's Markquis Nowell registered 36 points and the Wildcats scored 58 points in the first half while knocking down a combined eight three-pointers to outlast No. 6 Texas, 116-103. What's more is that K-State committed just 12 turnovers, and only three in the second half.

January 4, 2023 - 3:23 PM

Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell celebrates a three pointer that end up being the winning basket against WIchita State on Saturday in Manhattan.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Markquis Nowell had 36 points and nine assists as Kansas State beat No. 6 Texas 116-103 on Tuesday night, setting a school scoring record with a stunning offensive outburst that gave first-year Wildcats coach Jerome Tang his biggest victory.

The Wildcats poured in 58 points in the first half behind 64% shooting and eight 3-pointers. Kansas State then held off a Texas rally as the Longhorns made 11 consecutive shots in the second half and shaved a 20-point deficit under 10 with just under five minutes left.

“We wanted to be aggressive the first five minutes,” said Nowell, who was one assist shy of being the first Kansas State player with at least 30 points and 10 assists. “We’re a really dangerous team when we get it going downhill.”

