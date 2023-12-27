 | Wed, Dec 27, 2023
K-State seeks to go out on a winning note

Kansas State wraps up the 2023 season Thursday against North Carolina State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. Both teams will have several key lineup changes because of transfers and opt-outs.

December 27, 2023 - 1:09 PM

FILE - Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson throws before an NCAA college football game against Baylor Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. No. 19 North Carolina State and Kansas State completed strong seasons this year to earn a trip to the Pop-Tarts Bowl. Photo by AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — When it comes to college bowl games these days, storylines often are as much about who’s not playing rather than who actually is going to be on the field.

With many stars choosing to opt out of postseason trips in favor of entering the transfer portal or preparing for the NFL draft, matchups like Thursday’s Pop-Tarts Bowl between No. 19 North Carolina State and Kansas State essentially become showcases for younger players and those older ones relishing an opportunity to take the field one more time.

“I am going to enjoy one last ride with my teammates,” Kansas State All-American guard Cooper Beebe said. “There is a lot to enjoy and I’m excited to see a lot of these young guys step out for the first time and see what they can do.”

