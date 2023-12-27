K-State seeks to go out on a winning note

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — When it comes to college bowl games these days, storylines often are as much about who’s not playing rather than who actually is going to be on the field.

With many stars choosing to opt out of postseason trips in favor of entering the transfer portal or preparing for the NFL draft, matchups like Thursday’s Pop-Tarts Bowl between No. 19 North Carolina State and Kansas State essentially become showcases for younger players and those older ones relishing an opportunity to take the field one more time.

“I am going to enjoy one last ride with my teammates,” Kansas State All-American guard Cooper Beebe said. “There is a lot to enjoy and I’m excited to see a lot of these young guys step out for the first time and see what they can do.”