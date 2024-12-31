 | Tue, Dec 31, 2024
K-State snaps skid, tops No. 16 Cincinnati

Kansas State put an emphatic end to its three-game losing streak with a 70-67 home win over 16th-ranked Cincinnati Monday, to start the Big 12's 20-game schedule.

December 31, 2024 - 1:02 PM

On March 14, 2024, referee Chance Moore talks with head coach Jerome Tang of the Kansas State Wildcats during the first half of a quarterfinal game of the Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images/TNS

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Coleman Hawkins had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Dug McDaniel added 17 points and Kansas State led No. 16 Cincinnati nearly wire-to-wire in a 70-67 victory Monday night to open the 20-game Big 12 conference grind.

David N’Guessan also had 13 points, and C.J. Jones made four free throws in the final 20 seconds, helping the Wildcats (7-5, 1-0) snap a three-game losing streak that had concluded their bitterly disappointing nonconference slate.

Kansas State led the Bearcats (10-2, 0-1) for all but 24 seconds, but was left clinging to a 65-63 lead after Aziz Bandaogo’s dunk with 27 seconds to go. Hawkins was fouled and made the first of two free throws with 23 seconds remaining, but Max Jones was there to tap the miss to C.J. Jones, who was fouled and made two free throws to extend the lead.

Bandaogo scored again with 8.9 seconds left, but C.J. Jones made the last of his two foul shots to put the game away.

Dan Skillings Jr. led Cincinnati with 18 points. Dillon Mitchell had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Takeaways

Cincinnati committed 15 turnovers that the Wildcats turned into 15 points. Two of those turnovers came in the last two minutes.

Kansas State won despite 3-point sharpshooter Brendan Hausen going just 1 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Key moment

Max Jones had eight points and five boards, but no play was bigger than when he kept alive Hawkins’ missed free throw in the waning seconds. That got C.J. Jones to the foul line and he provided Kansas State some breathing room.

Key stat

The Wildcats were 16 of 20 at the foul line. Cincinnati was 4 for 7.

Up next

Cincinnati plays Arizona on Saturday. Kansas State visits TCU the same day.

