 | Mon, Sep 11, 2023
K-State takes down Troy, 42-13

No. 15 Kansas State went over 40 points for the fourth straight regular-season game and the Wildcats also stopped Troy's 12-game winning streak, the second-longest in FBS coming into the game, in a 42-13 victory over Troy Saturday.

September 11, 2023 - 3:45 PM

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) throws against Troy during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Will Howard passed for three touchdowns and ran for two others as No. 15 Kansas State defeated Troy 42-13 Saturday.

Howard threw touchdown passes of 9 yards to Jadon Jackson and 39 yards to Philip Brooks to help the Wildcats (2-0) to a 21-10 lead at the half, and his 2-yard run late in the third quarter made it an 18-point game.

K-State went over 40 points for the fourth straight regular-season game. The Wildcats also stopped Troy’s 12-game winning streak, the second-longest in FBS coming into the game.

