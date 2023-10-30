K-State throttles Houston

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Will Howard was 15-of-17 passing for 164 yards with two touchdowns as Kansas State defeated Houston 41-0 Saturday.

It was the K-State defense, which has gone nine quarters without allowing a touchdown, that shined the brightest. K-State has outscored its opponents 103-3 since falling behind Texas Tech 21-17 on Oct. 14 before winning 38-21.

“I feel like our confidence level is really high right now and it’s coming at a good time,” Howard said. “The defense makes my job really easy. Those are two really good offenses (TCU and Houston) they just held to three points combined. When you have your defense playing like that, it’s hard not to win games.”