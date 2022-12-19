K-State throttles Nebraska on hardwood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 23 points, snared 10 rebounds and had four steals as Kansas State won the 11th Wildcat Classic showcase beating Nebraska, 71-56 on Saturday night.

Kansas State improved to 10-1 under Jeremy Tang, who owns the best start by a first-year coach in school history. The Wildcats now are 9-2 in the classic and improved to 20-3 all-time against former conference foe Nebraska (6-6).

David N’Guessan dunked with a second left to send Kansas State into intermission with a 13-point advantage, 39-26 and pushed the lead to as much as 19 points after a Johnson layup with just under nine minutes left.