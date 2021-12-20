 | Mon, Dec 20, 2021
K-State topples Huskers

Kansas State wen ton the road and got a big conference win over Nebraska 67-58 and moved to 7-3 on the season, due in part to Nijel Pack's 15 points and a key run down the stretch.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nijel Pack scored 15 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished five assists, sparking Kansas State to a 67-58 win over Nebraska Sunday.

Pack saw his first full action after missing two games, including the Wildcats’ one-point loss to Marquette, after suffering a concussion in practice.

Pack hit a 3-pointer with 9:44 left to put Kansas State in front for good and Davion Bradford scored five unanswered points to put the Wildcats up, 53-47. Nebraska scored its final field goal with 3:22 left on a layup by Derrick Walker that got the Cornhuskers within seven, 59-52.

