K-State will limit stand capacity at 25 percent

MANHATTAN — Any Kansas State football fan hoping to watch the Wildcats play games this season at Bill Snyder Family Stadium received some excellent news Monday.

K-State has received permission from Riley County health officials to host fans at all five of its 2020 home games at a capacity of approximately 25%. That means the Wildcats will welcome around 12,500 fans at every game inside their stadium, which normally holds 50,000.

The new seating plan includes enhanced safety protocols that will help to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 in Manhattan. All fans will be required to wear face coverings at games and no tailgating will be permitted in K-State parking lots. Fans will also be asked to practice social distancing inside the stadium, and there will be no re-entry at any point during games.