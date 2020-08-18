K-State will limit stand capacity at 25 percent

MANHATTAN — Any Kansas State football fan hoping to watch the Wildcats play games this season at Bill Snyder Family Stadium received some excellent news Monday.
K-State has received permission from Riley County health officials to host fans at all five of its 2020 home games at a capacity of approximately 25%. That means the Wildcats will welcome around 12,500 fans at every game inside their stadium, which normally holds 50,000.
The new seating plan includes enhanced safety protocols that will help to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 in Manhattan. All fans will be required to wear face coverings at games and no tailgating will be permitted in K-State parking lots. Fans will also be asked to practice social distancing inside the stadium, and there will be no re-entry at any point during games.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives