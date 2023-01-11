K-State win’s ninth straight

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Markquis Nowell scored 20 points and found Keyontae Johnson for an alley-oop dunk with 38 seconds left as No. 11 Kansas State held off Oklahoma State 65-57 Tuesday.

Johnson added 12 points and Desi Sills had 11 for the Wildcats (15-1, 4-0 Big 12), who won their ninth straight and exceeded their victory total from last season. Predicted to finish last in the Big 12, Kansas State went from unranked last week to just outside the top 10 in the AP poll.

“We didn’t play well in the first half, but we were only down two,” Kansas State coach Jerome Tang said. “Up to this point of the season, we’ve been the hunters and now we have the number in front of our name. We challenged the guys to play with a smile and win the second half.”