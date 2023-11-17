 | Fri, Nov 17, 2023
K-State women stun No. 2 Iowa

The Kansas State Wildcats limited Iowa standout Caitlin Clark to 28% shooting as the Wildcats defeated No. 2 Iowa 65-58 Thursday. Clark is the defending NCAA national player of the year.

November 17, 2023 - 2:46 PM

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes reacts during the second half against the LSU Lady Tigers during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 2, 2023, in Dallas, Texas. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images/TNS

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark struggled through a poor shooting performance and No. 2 Iowa failed to score in the last three minutes Thursday night, falling to Kansas State 65-58.

Clark, The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball who swept national player of the year awards and led the Hawkeyes to their first NCAA championship game last season, scored 24 points on 9-for-32 shooting from the field and 2-for-16 sniping from long distance, failing to make her first 3-pointer until just over a minute left in the second quarter.

“There are going to be nights I don’t shoot the ball very well,” Clark said. “I don’t think I helped myself, not getting to the basket and taking advantage of fouls when I needed to.”

