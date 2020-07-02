K-State won’t expel student for tweets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State University will not expel the student whose insensitive tweets about George Floyd prompted many to urge that he be kicked off campus.

“There have been many calls for us to expel a student who posted racist messages on social media, and while these messages are disrespectful and abhorrent, we cannot violate the law,” K-State President Richard Myers said Wednesday in a statement to the campus community.

“What we can do is use these incidents as a catalyst to more crisply define the way we will work to stop hate at K-State and combat racism on our campuses.”