Kansas City celebrates win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Fans lined up Wednesday to get a prime spot in downtown Kansas City as the city celebrates the Kansas City Chiefs’ second Super Bowl championship in two years.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid and Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes will join teammates, family and Chiefs officials as they ride in open-air vehicles down a main downtown street to a rally at Union Station.

Most schools, many businesses and some government offices in the Kansas City metro area were closed to allow fans to enjoy the festivities.