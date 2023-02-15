 | Wed, Feb 15, 2023
Kansas City celebrates win

After decades of championship drought, the city is gaining experience with victory parades. Two years ago, the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers for the team’s first Super Bowl championship in 50 years. That followed the Kansas City Royals winning the World Series in 2015, the city’s first baseball championship in 30 years.

February 15, 2023 - 2:28 PM

Chiefs fans packed the areas around Union Station for the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade and rally on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Fans lined up Wednesday to get a prime spot in downtown Kansas City as the city celebrates the Kansas City Chiefs’ second Super Bowl championship in two years.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid and Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes will join teammates, family and Chiefs officials as they ride in open-air vehicles down a main downtown street to a rally at Union Station.

Most schools, many businesses and some government offices in the Kansas City metro area were closed to allow fans to enjoy the festivities.

