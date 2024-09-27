Kansas City dreaming of a playoff run

The Major League Baseball playoffs are approaching and a Shohei Ohtani vs. Aaron Judge matchup in the World Series looms as an enticing October possibility.

While the rooting interests of baseball fans vary widely, there’s little doubt MLB and television executives are drooling over the potential matchup between two of the top sluggers of this generation. Ohtani recently became the first player to have 50 homers and 50 stolen bases in one season while Judge is up to 58 homers.

On top of that, Ohtani (Los Angeles Dodgers) and Judge (New York Yankees) play in the nation’s top two media markets for two of the sport’s most storied franchises.

Of course, there will be 10 other teams trying to block those teams from the Fall Classic. Last season, the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4 games to 1 for their first title in franchise history.

Here’s a look at what’s coming:

Who’s in the playoffs? Who’s still fighting?

Hurricane Helene has affected the National League playoff race, with the final two games of this week’s Atlanta Braves-New York Mets series postponed until a potential doubleheader on Monday.

The Mets (87-70), Arizona Diamondbacks (88-71) and Braves (86-71) are fighting for the final two NL wild cards. The Mets travel to face the Brewers, the Braves host the Royals and the Diamondbacks host the Padres over the final weekend of the regular season as the teams jockey for position.

The Dodgers, Phillies, Brewers and Padres have already clinched four of the six NL playoff spots.

The American League race appears to have less potential drama. The Detroit Tigers (85-74) and Royals (85-74) can clinch the final two wild cards with one more win apiece this weekend while the Minnesota Twins (82-77) are still alive, but must sweep their series against the Baltimore Orioles and hope either the Tigers or Royals get swept.

The Yankees, Guardians, Astros and Orioles have clinched four of the six AL playoff spots.

How does baseball’s wild-card round work?

The best-of-three wild-card format is in its third season. The format was changed in 2022 from the sudden death one-game format that was in place since 2012 with the exception of the COVID-19 pandemic-affected 2020 season.

Six teams each from the American League and National League will qualify for the postseason, including the three division winners in each league. The three wild-card teams in each league will be the teams with the best record that didn’t win their division.

The top two division winners with the best records in each league will get a bye and don’t have to play in the wild-card round. Those four teams get a few days of rest. Right now, that would be the Yankees and Guardians in the American League and the Phillies and Dodgers in the National League.

The wild-card round will feature four series: The No. 6 seed will play at the No. 3 seed in both the AL and NL. The No. 5 seed will play at the No. 4 seed.

One big advantage for the higher seed in those wild-card series is they get to host all three games.