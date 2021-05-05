Kansas City loses lead, game (again)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Harold Ramirez hit a tiebreaking double in the eighth, pinch-hitter Jake Bauers added a two-run homer later in the inning and the Cleveland Indians rallied from a three-run deficit to beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3 on Tuesday night.

Strong bullpen work by Nick Sandlin, Nick Wittgren (1-1) and Cal Quantrill blanked the Royals over the final four innings as the Indians improved to 14-1 when scoring at least four runs. They are 1-12 when scoring fewer.

“We have good team chemistry here,” Bauers said, “and it’s coming together in late innings and securing wins with our bats, and that’s awesome to see.”