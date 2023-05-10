 | Wed, May 10, 2023
Kansas City set to ‘host’ Miami in Germany Nov. 5

The Jaguars will become the first NFL team to play two international games in the same season. The Jaguars will “host” the Falcons at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 1 and “visit” the Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 8. The Chiefs will “host” the Dolphins in Germany at Eintracht Frankfurt Stadium on Nov. 5. 

May 10, 2023

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott , left, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes greet each other in the Red Bull garage before the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race at the Miami International Autodrome, Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/{sum}) (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will become the first NFL team to play two international games in the same season when they spend back-to-back weeks in London this year.

The Jaguars will “host” the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 1 and “visit” the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 8. The Jaguars were set to play two designated home games in London in 2020 but the pandemic canceled those plans.

The NFL also announced dates for three other international games and released the opponents for a few other games, including the first Black Friday matchup.

