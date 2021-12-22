Kansas game called off due to virus

BOULDER, Colo. — The Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team’s scheduled game Tuesday against the Colorado Buffaloes has been canceled because of “COVID-19 protocols within the Buffs’ program.”

Colorado announced the cancellation just after 5 p.m. Mountain time, which was less than two hours ahead of tipoff. At the Coors Events Center, security personnel did not let fans in while telling them that the game was not going to take place.

CU athletic director Rick George released a statement, saying, “Our top priority since the start of the pandemic has been the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and the community. While we’re disappointed for our student-athletes and fans to have to cancel the game, both schools agreed this is the best decision.”