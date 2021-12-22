 | Wed, Dec 22, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Kansas game called off due to virus

The Kansas Jayhawks game against former Big 12 foe Colorado was called off just hours before tip-off was scheduled. The 9-1 Jayhawks will take on Harvard next week.

By

Sports

December 22, 2021 - 9:18 AM

In this file photo, head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks reacts from the bench during the game against the Stony Brook Seawolves at Allen Fieldhouse on Nov. 18, 2021 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

BOULDER, Colo. — The Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team’s scheduled game Tuesday against the Colorado Buffaloes has been canceled because of “COVID-19 protocols within the Buffs’ program.”

Colorado announced the cancellation just after 5 p.m. Mountain time, which was less than two hours ahead of tipoff. At the Coors Events Center, security personnel did not let fans in while telling them that the game was not going to take place.

CU athletic director Rick George released a statement, saying, “Our top priority since the start of the pandemic has been the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and the community. While we’re disappointed for our student-athletes and fans to have to cancel the game, both schools agreed this is the best decision.”

Related
December 15, 2021
October 27, 2021
December 4, 2020
May 4, 2020
Most Popular