Kansas heads into tournament hoping to put bad week to bed

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — It began with the resignation of Kansas football coach Les Miles amid allegations of sexual harassment during his time at LSU. It continued days later with the resignation of ahtletic director Jeff Long for his role in the fiasco.

It ended with the Jayhawks withdrawing from the Big 12 Tournament when the men’s basketball program, which was finally hitting its stride, returned a positive COVID-19 test following a quarterfinal win over Oklahoma.

Now, after one of the worst works imaginable for the Jayhawks, Bill Self’s team — at least, those healthy enough — was headed to Indianapolis on Monday to begin preparing for the NCAA Tournament. They earned the No. 3 seed in the West Region thanks to their late-season charge and will play No. 14 seed Eastern Washington on Saturday.