Kansas heads into tournament hoping to put bad week to bed

In a week that saw the school lose its head football coach, its athletic director and saw its basketball team have to withdraw from the Big 12 Tournament because of COVID-19 protocols, the Kansas Jayhawks are embracing the upcoming challenge that awaits in the NCAA Tournament.

By

Sports

March 16, 2021 - 9:43 AM

Kansas' David McCormack pulls in a rebound against Iowa State Feb. 13. Photo by David Purdy / Getty Images / TNS

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — It began with the resignation of Kansas football coach Les Miles amid allegations of sexual harassment during his time at LSU. It continued days later with the resignation of ahtletic director Jeff Long for his role in the fiasco.

It ended with the Jayhawks withdrawing from the Big 12 Tournament when the men’s basketball program, which was finally hitting its stride, returned a positive COVID-19 test following a quarterfinal win over Oklahoma.

Now, after one of the worst works imaginable for the Jayhawks, Bill Self’s team — at least, those healthy enough — was headed to Indianapolis on Monday to begin preparing for the NCAA Tournament. They earned the No. 3 seed in the West Region thanks to their late-season charge and will play No. 14 seed Eastern Washington on Saturday.

