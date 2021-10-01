Kansas hopes to become college football’s ‘next Iowa State’

Lance Leipold looks at Iowa State and sees what he hopes will be the future of his Kansas football program.

Before Matt Campbell took over the Cyclones in 2016, only once since 1989 did they have an above-.500 record in conference play. They came into this season off the best four-year stretch in school history and an appearance in the Big 12 championship game.

The Kansas team Leipold took over this year is in worse shape than Iowa State ever was. The Jayhawks haven’t won more than one Big 12 game in a season since 2008, which also is the same year they recorded their most recent conference road victory.