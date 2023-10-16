 | Mon, Oct 16, 2023
Kansas is No. 1 in preseason basketball poll

Kansas is the preseason No. 1 in the AP men's college basketball poll. The Jayhawks received 46 of 63 first-place votes to outdistance second-place Duke and third-place Purdue. 

October 16, 2023 - 4:29 PM

Kansas coach Bill Self talks with a reporter while the Jayhawks take to the court for practice in preparation for the Men’s Big 12 Conference Tournament. (Rich Sugg/The Kansas City Star/TNS)

Bill Self likes to remind his team that the faces may change at Kansas but the expectations within his program never do.

Expectations outside the program? Turns out they are as high as possible this year.

The Jayhawks were the clear No. 1 pick in the AP Top 25 preseason men’s basketball poll released Monday, earning 46 of 63 first-place votes to easily outdistance No. 2 Duke and No. 3 Purdue. It’s the third time since Self’s arrival in Lawrence in 2003 that his team will start the season on top but the first time since the 2018-19 season.

