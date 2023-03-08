Kansas out to defend Big 12 Tournament title in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The bulls-eye on the back of third-ranked Kansas these days is about as big as it’s been in coach Bill Self’s tenure.

The Jayhawks already have defended their Big 12 regular-season championship, winning the toughest league in the country by almost any measure in outright fashion. And beginning next week, Jalen Wilson and Co. will begin defense of the national title they won with a thrilling comeback victory over North Carolina last April.

In between, they’ll try to defend the conference tournament title they won by beating Texas Tech a year ago.