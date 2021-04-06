Kansas picks Dodge City native grad as next AD

Kansas has hired Northwestern administrator Travis Goff, a Sunflower State native who graduated from the school, to be its next athletic director during a crucial moment for its football program and high-profile men’s basketball program.

The school announced the hiring Monday night, shortly after reaching a deal with Goff to return to Lawrence. He will be introduced Wednesday during an on-campus event at the Lied Center.

“With a long history of success, unwavering partnership with campus leaders and the unparalleled passion of the Jayhawk fanbase, this is one of the most humbling responsibilities and opportunities in college athletics,” said Goff, who grew up in the southwestern Kansas town of Dodge City. “I’m thrilled to return to Lawrence with my family and to continue to make this department a point of pride for our entire university.”