Kansas Speedway to play host to series of July races; no fans for now

NASCAR’s big annual spring race weekend at Kansas Speedway, postponed May 30-31 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, has new dates this summer … and much of the action will take place at night under the lights.

Speedway officials announced Thursday that the track in Kansas City, Kan., will play host to three days of racing July 23-25 — five races in four series over three days.

The premier race of the weekend will be the NASCAR Cup Series Kansas 400 — but rather than close out the three-day run, as the marquee event typically would, it will kick it off, taking place on Thursday evening, July 23.