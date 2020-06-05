Menu Search Log in

Kansas Speedway to play host to series of July races; no fans for now

NASCAR has revised its schedule, and will be coming to Kansas Speedway for Cup Series action on July 23.

June 5, 2020 - 3:14 PM

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski (2) pulls out of the pits as the sun sets during the KC Masterpiece 400 on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan. Photo by John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS

NASCAR’s big annual spring race weekend at Kansas Speedway, postponed May 30-31 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, has new dates this summer … and much of the action will take place at night under the lights.

Speedway officials announced Thursday that the track in Kansas City, Kan., will play host to three days of racing July 23-25 — five races in four series over three days.

The premier race of the weekend will be the NASCAR Cup Series Kansas 400 — but rather than close out the three-day run, as the marquee event typically would, it will kick it off, taking place on Thursday evening, July 23.

