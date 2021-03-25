 | Thu, Mar 25, 2021
Kansas State athletic director gets extension, raise

Gene Taylor, athletic director at Kansas State University, has reached a deal that will keep him at KSU through 2027. Taylor's five-year deal with the school was near an end.

March 25, 2021 - 9:04 AM

Kansas State and athletic director Gene Taylor agreed to a contract extension Wednesday that includes a significant jump in base salary to $925,000 per year and would keep him directing the Wildcats through June 2027.

The 63-year-old Taylor, who has been praised for his fundraising but questioned over decisions on coaches, was nearing the end of a five-year deal he signed in 2017. That contract paid him $450,000 the first year with $50,000 increases each of the next four, though he also agreed to a 13% paycut last year to help with budget problems caused by the pandemic.

“Gene Taylor has been a steady guiding force during a challenging time,” Kansas State President Richard Myers said. “The trajectory of our programs is moving in the right direction and he has demonstrated the ability to manage the budget with integrity under extraordinary circumstances. We see a bright future for K-State under his leadership.”

