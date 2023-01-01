Kansas State falters early, holds on late to down West Virginia

MANHATTAN — Jerome Tang’s Wildcats faltered early but held on late to defeat Bob Huggins and West Virginia’s Mountaineers on New Years Eve inside Bramlage Coliseum, 82-76.

The Wildcats (12-1; 1-0) were puzzled early on when they only shot 38.7% from the floor in the first half and were out-rebounded in the opening 20 minutes, 31-12. However, Kansas State would bounce back from a 14-point hole and take the lead halfway through the second half.

Following a Mountaineer (10-3; 0-1) Kedrian Johnson three-pointer to knot the game at the end of regulation, Kansas State would dominate the overtime period and walk away with a six-point victory to cap 2022.