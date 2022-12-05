 | Mon, Dec 05, 2022
Kansas State rallies past Wichita State late

Kansas State trailed their in-state opponent for most of the night. Markquis Nowell nailed a go-ahead three-pointer with less than a minute left in regulation to secure the win.

By

Sports

December 5, 2022 - 2:35 PM

Kansas State senior Desi Sills (13) dribbles into the lane against Wichita State on Saturday. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

MANHATTAN — The Kansas State Wildcats knew if they were going to gut out a slim victory over Wichita State on Saturday night, they would have to hit more shots in the second half. 

The Wildcats turned to one of their men of the night, Markquis Nowell, to make the final shot and he delivered with a three-point jumper from the top of the arc with less than a minute left in the game. Nowell finished his night scoring 11 points. 

“I was happy to see one go in first and foremost,” said Nowell. “They left me open. And I just felt that it was a rhythm, that I should take it and then it went in. But I feel like our team really locked in the last seven minutes of the game. We got some key rebounds, got some key stops, and that’s what really helped us get this victory.” 

