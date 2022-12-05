Kansas State rallies past Wichita State late

MANHATTAN — The Kansas State Wildcats knew if they were going to gut out a slim victory over Wichita State on Saturday night, they would have to hit more shots in the second half.

The Wildcats turned to one of their men of the night, Markquis Nowell, to make the final shot and he delivered with a three-point jumper from the top of the arc with less than a minute left in the game. Nowell finished his night scoring 11 points.

“I was happy to see one go in first and foremost,” said Nowell. “They left me open. And I just felt that it was a rhythm, that I should take it and then it went in. But I feel like our team really locked in the last seven minutes of the game. We got some key rebounds, got some key stops, and that’s what really helped us get this victory.”