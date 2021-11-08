 | Mon, Nov 08, 2021
Kansas State reigns supreme over Kansas

The Wildcats 35-10 win over the Jayhawks makes Kansas State bowl eligible.

Kansas State has defeated Kansas 13 years in a row in the Sunflower Showdown. The Wildcats

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State climbed quickly into the Top 25 on the back of three straight wins to start the season, then the Wildcats plummeted just as quickly from the poll after three straight losses to open Big 12 play.

Now, they’re on the climb again.

Deuce Vaughn had a career-high 162 yards rushing and three touchdowns, Skylar Thompson shredded Kansas through the air before a cheap shot knocked him out of the game in the fourth quarter, and the Wildcats cruised to a 35-10 victory over the Jayhawks on Saturday that wasn’t as close as the final score.

