KC adds another offensive lineman

Kansas City further bolstered its offensive line by signing former Pro Bowler Kyle Long to a one-year deal. Long had battled injuries before retiring after the 2019 season.

March 18, 2021 - 9:06 AM

The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a $5 million contract for next season with three-time Pro Bowler Kyle Long, who will come out of retirement to help their rebuilt offensive line, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday night.

The Chiefs also agreed to one-year deals to keep running back Darrel Williams, linebacker Ben Niemann and defensive end Taco Charlton, sources told The AP. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the deals have not been announced.

The Chiefs tendered wide receiver Byron Pringle and offensive lineman Andrew Wylie as well.

