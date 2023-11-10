 | Fri, Nov 10, 2023
KC defense — yes, really — keeps Chiefs atop AFC West

Kansas City's traditionally prolific offense under Patrick Mahomes has been more fizzle than sizzle this season. But with the Chiefs' improved defense, the squad remains atop the AFC West standings.

November 10, 2023 - 1:44 PM

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the issue of defensive tackle Chris Jones at training camp at Missouri Western State University on Sunday, July 23, 2023, in St. Joseph, Missouri. Photo by Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have every reason to be enjoying their weekend off, whether that means Patrick Mahomes watching the Dallas Mavericks from courtside seats or Travis Kelce jetting to Argentina to watch Taylor Swift resume her Eras Tour.

After all, the defending Super Bowl champions are tied atop the AFC with the Baltimore Ravens. They are coming off a win over the championship-contending Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany.

And perhaps most importantly, they have done all of that over the first half of the season despite an offense that, for once, has been more fizzle than sizzle.

