KC ekes out AFC’s top seed with nail biter over Falcons

The Kansas City Chiefs have made games interesting this season despite their winning record, so why should Sunday’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons have been different?

Kansas City faced a Falcons squad ready to play and the home team had to dig deep with the game very much in doubt well into the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs withstood the Falcons’ best blows and emerged with a 17-14 win, improving to 14-1 and securing the AFC’s No. 1 overall seed and homefield advantage in the postseason.