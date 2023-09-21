KC finishes sweep of Guardians

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zack Greinke walked off the mound at Kauffman Stadium in the fourth inning Wednesday, acknowledging the ovation from a sparse late-September crowd, and then watched Royals reliever Angel Zerpa completely befuddle the Guardians the rest of the way in a 6-2 victory that wrapped up a three-game series sweep.

If it was Greinke’s last start for Kansas City, it certainly was memorable.

The 39-year-old former Cy Young winner allowed two runs on five hits while striking out five. And while he departed with two outs in the fourth, which meant Greinke didn’t qualify for his first win since May, he did earn his 1,094th strikeout over his two stints in Kansas City, moving him past Bret Saberhagen for fourth in franchise history.