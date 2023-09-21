 | Thu, Sep 21, 2023
Menu Search Log in

KC finishes sweep of Guardians

Nelson Velázquez hit a three-run homer, Angel Zerpa shut down Cleveland in relief of Zack Greinke and the Royals rolled to a 6-2 win that completed a three-game sweep. Zerpa got the final out of the fourth inning and allowed just three hits the rest of the way in earning the win. 

By

Sports

September 21, 2023 - 2:59 PM

Bobby Witt Jr. #7 of the Kansas City Royals congratulates teammates after the Royals defeated the Cleveland Guardians 6-2 to win the game at Kauffman Stadium on Sept. 20, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zack Greinke walked off the mound at Kauffman Stadium in the fourth inning Wednesday, acknowledging the ovation from a sparse late-September crowd, and then watched Royals reliever Angel Zerpa completely befuddle the Guardians the rest of the way in a 6-2 victory that wrapped up a three-game series sweep.

If it was Greinke’s last start for Kansas City, it certainly was memorable.

The 39-year-old former Cy Young winner allowed two runs on five hits while striking out five. And while he departed with two outs in the fourth, which meant Greinke didn’t qualify for his first win since May, he did earn his 1,094th strikeout over his two stints in Kansas City, moving him past Bret Saberhagen for fourth in franchise history.

Related
September 20, 2023
April 17, 2023
April 8, 2022
March 31, 2022
Most Popular