 | Tue, Jul 27, 2021
KC gives Chicago dose of Soler power

The suddenly white-hot hitting of Jorge Soler powered Kansas City to its sixth straight victory Monday, as the Royals jumped ahead 3-0 and defeated Chicago, 4-3. Soler has hit six home runs in his past six games, including two apiece on Sunday and Monday.

July 27, 2021 - 9:52 AM

Salvador Perez, left, of the Kansas City Royals douses Jorge Sole with water as they celebrate a 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox Monday. Photo by Ed Zurga / Getty Images / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jorge Soler hit two home runs for the second straight game and the Kansas City Royals extended their winning streak to six games with a 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night.

Mike Minor (8-8) gave the Royals their fifth quality start in the last six games. He allowed two runs on three hits over six innings. He walked two and struck out seven. Minor’s victory in Milwaukee on July 20 started the Royals’ current winning streak.

“I had a really good idea (how I wanted to pitch them) going into it,” Minor said. “For the most part, we know what to throw them. It’s more about executing pitches. I threw some really good pitches.”

